Jaxon Smith-Njigba Furious With NFL Over Glaring Mistake On Award Trophy

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL's reigning Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, recently discovered an error on his award trophy. In a video posted to his Instagram account, Smith-Njigba showed that his trophy mistakenly labeled him as the "2025 Defensive Player of Theyear." The Seattle Seahawks star expressed his frustration, saying, "I really want to expose them. It's getting disrespectful, guys."

The trophy not only misidentified his award but also included a typographical error, with "TheYear" written as one word. Smith-Njigba humorously pointed out the mistake, saying, "One word? Man."