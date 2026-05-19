Latto Hints She’s Welcomed Her First Baby In Video Reveal: Watch

By Will Mendelson

May 19, 2026

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Congrats appear to be in order for Latto!

The rapper seemingly confirmed that she welcomed her first child on Monday (May 18) via her Instagram account, in a video that featured clips of herself throughout her pregnancy. However, the announcement did not reveal a name or gender. Watch it here.

The video also showed clips of the "Big Energy" songstress in the studio working on her upcoming fourth album, Big Mama, as well as spending time with her partner, rapper 21 Savage. The end of the video then cut to promotional clips for her new LP.

Prior to Monday's post, the last time the Atlanta rapper shared a photo on her Instagram came three weeks ago, when she showed off her growing baby bump.

Back in March, Latto announced that she was expecting her first child with the "A Lot" rapper in her music video for the track "Business & Personal (Intro)." In the video, Latto browsed through a scrapbook that contained childhood photos of her and 21, along with a pregnancy test. Halfway through, the "Lottery" rapper revealed her baby bump.

Big Mama is scheduled to drop on May 29.

Latto
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