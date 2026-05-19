Lola Young Returning To Festival One Year After Collapsing On Stage

Lola Young is tackling her "unfinished business."

On Monday (May 18), the "Messy" singer was revealed as one of the headliners for the 2026 All Things Go Festival at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City in September, one year after she collapsed onstage during the same festival, per People. In a statement, Young shared that she feels "ready" to take the stage at All Things Go once again and finish what she started last year.

"All Things Go, we have unfinished business," she said. "I feel blessed and ready to take it to the next level. Thank you for having me back."

The 25-year-old English singer's return to the NYC festival will mark one year after she collapsed in the middle of a performance. She later pulled out of the All Things Go Festival in Washington, D.C., and announced that she was taking a career hiatus and "going away for a while" to take some time for herself.

After several months doing just that, she made her triumphant return to the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, where she also took home her first Grammy for for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Messy."

"You've got to protect your mental health in this industry. This is a very difficult industry to be in," she said in the press room after her win. "I took the time out to get better because there's a lot of things going on right now in my head, in my personal life."

She also assured fans that she is "back" and feeling better, adding, "I will do as much that I can to be good for my fans, and to be good for the people that love me. Thank you for all of my fans and everyone that supports me and everyone who understands me. It's a very beautiful moment."

The following month, she opened up to Rolling Stone about her addiction struggles and reaching the "breaking point" of falling on stage, leading her to take a step away and seek treatment.

"It was a decision, like I said, that I had to make, and it was sad that I had to do that," she said. "What else was I going to do, die? That was the reality of where my addiction was heading."