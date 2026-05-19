Majority Of US Facing Wide Range Of Severe Weather Threats This Week

On Tuesday (May 19), a wide array of severe weather conditions affected millions across the United States. From wildfires in California to thunderstorms and flash flooding in the Midwest, and record-breaking heat in the Northeast, the nation is experiencing a chaotic weather pattern.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, severe thunderstorms are expected from Texas to the Midwest and Ohio Valley, with risks of damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. These storms are developing along a slow-moving cold front, which could lead to flash flooding, especially in central and eastern Texas, and parts of the Midwest.

Meanwhile, the eastern U.S. is experiencing an early-season heatwave, with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Cities along the I-95 corridor and parts of New England are facing potential record-breaking heat. A Bermuda High over the western Atlantic is funneling warm air northward, contributing to the heatwave.

In contrast, some areas in the northern Plains and Rockies are under frost and freeze alerts due to late-season snowfall. This stark weather divide highlights the extremes of the current climate.

As the cold front moves east, it is expected to bring cooler air to parts of the eastern U.S. later in the week, easing the heatwave. However, storms will continue to develop, with Texas remaining a focal point for heavy rain.

The central and southern U.S. will experience ongoing storm activity, with risks of localized flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.