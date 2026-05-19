NFL Names Host City For Super Bowl LXIV In 2030

NFL owners have unanimously voted to bring Super Bowl LXIV to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2030. The decision was made during the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando on Tuesday (May 19). This will be the first time Nashville will host the Super Bowl.

The game will be held in the Tennessee Titans' new $2 billion stadium, which is set to open in 2027. The stadium is located on the East Bank of the Cumberland River, directly across from the current Nissan Stadium.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed excitement about the decision, stating, "Super Bowl LXIV at the new stadium is the next step in this remarkable football journey." He credited the vision of Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and the partnership with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. for making this possible. Strunk expressed her gratitude, saying, "We cannot wait for our community to experience an event of this magnitude and for the world to see the energy, hospitality, and culture that make our city so special."

Nashville's successful hosting of the 2019 NFL Draft, which attracted 600,000 fans, demonstrated the city's capability to handle large-scale events.

The upcoming Super Bowl locations are set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in 2027, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2029.