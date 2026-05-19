President Trump Updates on White House Ballroom Security

In Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump provided an update on the ongoing construction of the new White House ballroom on Tuesday (May 19). Speaking to reporters at the site, Trump highlighted the security features of the new addition, which he described as the "safest building ever built."

The ballroom will feature "impenetrable steel" walls and a "drone port" on the roof, designed to withstand drone attacks. Trump emphasized the structure's ability to protect Washington, D.C., with its advanced security measures. The ballroom's design draws inspiration from ancient Greece and Rome, featuring architectural elements like triangles and a flat roof.

The project, estimated to cost $400 million, is funded by Trump and private donors. However, it faces legal challenges and congressional scrutiny over funding and construction authority. A federal judge temporarily halted construction, but progress continues as the White House plans to appeal the ruling.

The ballroom, set to debut by September 2028, aims to host large events and enhance national security. The project has sparked debate, with some arguing it circumvents legal processes. Despite this, Trump insists the ballroom is a gift to future presidents and the nation.