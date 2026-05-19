Sandy Fire Burns 1,386 Acres, Zero Containment

The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley, California, has burned 1,386 acres as of Monday (May 18) with no containment reported. The fire, which began on a dry hillside around 10 a.m., has led to mandatory evacuation orders for over 20,000 residents. The blaze doubled in size by Monday evening, fueled by wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Firefighters are working tirelessly to combat the flames using ground crews and helicopters for water drops. At least one home has been destroyed, and more than 33,000 residents remain under evacuation orders or warnings. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

The fire's cause is under investigation, but multiple reports suggest it may have started due to power equipment used for brush clearing. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, located a few miles away, closed for the day due to the fire threat.

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to aid in combating the Sandy Fire and other active fires. This grant allows local and state agencies to apply for a 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs.

Officials expect lighter winds today, which may aid firefighting efforts. Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels like CAL FIRE and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.