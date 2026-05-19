Scientists Discovered A Record Number Of New Species In The Ocean Depths

Marine scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying 1,121 new marine species over the past year. This achievement, announced on Monday (May 18), marks a significant milestone in understanding and protecting ocean biodiversity. The discoveries were part of the Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census, the world’s largest mission aimed at accelerating ocean species discovery.

The Ocean Census, now in its third year, involves collaborations with scientific partners such as JAMSTEC, CSIRO, and the Schmidt Ocean Institute. The initiative aims to discover 100,000 new species by 2030, using mobile laboratories and AI-driven platforms to speed up the identification process. Despite this year's impressive findings, scientists estimate that up to 90% of ocean species remain undiscovered, underscoring the urgency of their work.

Among the newly discovered species is the 'ghost shark' chimaera, a distant relative of sharks and rays, found in the Coral Sea. Other notable finds include symbiotic worms on volcanic seamounts in Japan and a striking new species of shrimp in Marseille, France. These discoveries highlight the diversity and complexity of life beneath the ocean surface.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, Head of Science at Ocean Census, emphasized the importance of these discoveries, stating, "We are in a race against time to understand and protect ocean life." The Ocean Census is not only about finding new species but also generating evidence to drive global science and policy.

The discoveries provide crucial data for international agreements like the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Treaty and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. As the Census continues, its global network and open-access platform, NOVA, will ensure that this critical data informs global decision-making.

The Ocean Census's success is a testament to the power of global collaboration. As Oliver Steeds, Director of Ocean Census, remarked, "Discovering the majority of life on our own planet costs a fraction of what we spend searching for life on Mars. The question is not whether we can afford to do this. It is whether we can afford not to."