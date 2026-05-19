SCORE Act Not Up For Vote This Week

The SCORE Act, a significant piece of legislation aimed at establishing new standards in college sports, will not be brought to the House floor for a vote this week. According to a report by AOL, this marks the second time in less than a year that the bill has failed to advance in the House of Representatives. The act, which seeks to address issues such as revenue sharing and athlete compensation, faces opposition from the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

The CBC expressed concerns that the SCORE Act would primarily benefit major athletic institutions while neglecting the ongoing challenges faced by Black communities, particularly in the South. They highlighted the systematic dismantling of Black voting rights and political power in their opposition to the bill. Despite the support of President Trump, who had previously endorsed the legislation, the CBC remains firm in its stance against it.

In response to the bill's withdrawal, Alabama Daily News reported that the SCORE Act continues to face criticism from both sides of the political aisle. While some Democrats, like Rep. Shomari Figures, support the bill for its focus on name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights, others argue it does not adequately protect student-athletes. The bill also faces opposition from Republicans, including Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) working on a bipartisan alternative in the Senate. As reported by Whiteboard Advisors, the delay in the House vote indicates that discussions are continuing behind the scenes. The SCORE Act's future remains uncertain, with stakeholders across higher education and college sports awaiting further developments.