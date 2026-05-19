Senate Passes Iran War Powers Resolution

The Senate passed a War Powers resolution on Tuesday (May 19) to limit President Donald Trump's authority over military actions against Iran. This marks the first successful passage of such a resolution after several failed attempts. The resolution passed with a 50-47 vote, with Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana joining Democrats to support the measure. Notably, Senator Cassidy voted in favor of the resolution for the first time after losing his primary bid just days ago. Meanwhile, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to oppose it.

If the resolution passes in the House, it is expected to face a veto from President Trump. The resolution aims to prevent the president from continuing military operations against Iran without congressional approval. According to The Hill, the resolution's passage is largely symbolic, as it would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress to override a presidential veto.

The conflict with Iran began on February 28, and the resolution's proponents, including Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, argue that it bears similarities to the Iraq war. Baldwin stated that both conflicts lacked clear plans and strategies, leading to servicemembers dying for unsupported causes. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that only 36 percent of Americans approve of the strikes against Iran.

Despite the Senate's passage, the resolution faces challenges in the House, where similar measures have been stymied by Republican opposition. The House is expected to vote on a related resolution led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna later this week. However, the measure is likely to fail as many Democrats have already expressed opposition.