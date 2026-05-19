Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit; DOJ Agrees to Drop Tax Claims

President Donald Trump has settled his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department. The lawsuit accused these agencies of failing to prevent a former IRS employee from leaking Trump's tax returns. As part of the settlement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has agreed not to pursue any currently pending tax claims against Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., or the Trump Organization.

According to a report by PBS News, the settlement prevents the U.S. government from examining or prosecuting any current tax issues related to Trump and his family. This decision marks an extraordinary use of executive power and shields the former president from further scrutiny of his finances.

The settlement has drawn criticism from various quarters, with some calling it a violation of laws protecting against political interference in tax administration. The Tax Law Center at NYU Law expressed concerns about the potential for unlawful political interference, highlighting that DOJ does not have the authority to drop IRS audits without agreements with the IRS.

Additionally, the Trump administration announced the creation of a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to compensate those who believe they were unjustly targeted for prosecution. This fund has been criticized by Democrats and government watchdogs as potentially corrupt and unconstitutional.

Despite these controversies, the settlement includes a formal apology from the U.S. government to Trump, though no monetary payment or damages will be awarded. Trump stated that the fund is intended to reimburse those who were "horribly treated."

The settlement and its implications are likely to face continued scrutiny and debate as details emerge.