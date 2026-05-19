What Benny Blanco Is 'Not Allowed' To Say About Selena Gomez Marriage

Benny Blanco is staying firm to his boundaries when it comes to discussing his marriage to Selena Gomez.

Blanco stayed true to the name of his Friends Keep Secrets podcast when he explained to co-hosts Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco that he won't ever talk about his sex life with the Rare Beauty founder in public out of respect, per Page Six.

"I'm not allowed to talk about that publicly," he said.

The producer also shut down the idea that his wife "made him" sign an NDA and instead he shared that keeping intimate details private and away from the spotlight is the gentlemanly thing to do.

"No, I'm just like, a gentleman," he said. "Kind of just a thing I do. I'm like, a gentleman. So I don't know. Don't worry."

Less than one year after announcing their engagement, Gomez and Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in California, surrounded by family and friends, including Gomez's bestie Taylor Swift, who she shared a sweet moment with behind the scenes of the big day, and her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short. Earlier this year, Blanco also revealed that he saved the day after his bride's vows went missing days before the wedding.