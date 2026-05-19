WHO Expresses Concern Over Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo a "public health emergency of international concern." At a meeting in Geneva this week, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern about the epidemic's scale and speed. The suspected death toll has risen to more than 130.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is deploying resources to the affected countries, including surveillance, contact tracing, and lab testing. The CDC emphasized that the risk to the U.S. population remains low, but travelers should avoid contact with sick individuals and report symptoms immediately. According to Politico, the CDC's Ebola response incident manager, Dr. Satish Pillai, stated that the agency is actively working with interagency partners to assess the situation.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has led to 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with two confirmed cases in Uganda. The WHO has noted that the outbreak requires international coordination due to its risk of spreading to neighboring countries. The WHO's statement highlights the need for surveillance, prevention, and response efforts.

In response to the outbreak, the U.S. has restricted entry for non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, or Uganda. The CDC has also advised travelers to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, weakness, or unexplained bleeding. NBC News reported that one American has tested positive for Ebola and is being transferred to Germany for treatment.

The WHO's emergency declaration underscores the urgency of combating the outbreak, with efforts underway to provide medical supplies and support to the affected regions. The charity Doctors Without Borders is preparing to scale up its medical response, while the U.S. government is assisting with outbreak containment efforts.