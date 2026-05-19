Woman Dies After Stepping Out Of Car And Falling Down Uncovered Manhole

A 56-year-old woman from Westchester County died on Monday night (May 18) after falling into an uncovered manhole on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of East 52nd Street, outside the Cartier flagship store.

The woman, who parked her Mercedes-Benz SUV near high-end retail stores including Cartier and Nike, fell approximately 10 feet into a Con Edison utility hole. Emergency responders found her unconscious and transported her to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin.

Con Edison, the utility company responsible for the manhole, is investigating why it was left uncovered. The company expressed its condolences, stating, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole." They emphasized that safety remains a top priority.

The tragic accident has raised questions about public safety and the maintenance of utility infrastructure in New York City. The city's medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, and authorities are expected to release more information once the investigation concludes.