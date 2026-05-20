Aaron Rodgers Says This Will Be His Final NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers, the 42-year-old quarterback and four-time NFL MVP, announced that the 2026 season will be his final year in the league. Rodgers made the announcement during his first press conference with local media since signing a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, confirming ongoing speculation about his future in football.

Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers worth up to $25 million, with a base salary between $22 and $23 million, according to Bleacher Report. He is expected to participate in offseason workouts as the Steelers prepare for organized team activities.

Rodgers’ return was uncertain after the Steelers’ playoff loss earlier this year, but he ultimately decided to continue playing, in part due to the arrival of head coach Mike McCarthy, who previously worked with Rodgers in Green Bay. The pair won a Super Bowl together in 2011 and have built a strong professional relationship.

The Steelers made Rodgers their main focus during free agency, applying an unrestricted free agency tender and ultimately securing his return. With younger quarterbacks like Drew Allar now on the roster, Rodgers is expected to mentor the rookie as the Steelers look to the future.

Looking ahead, Rodgers’ final season will serve as a transition period for the Steelers as they prepare their next generation of quarterbacks and aim to build on last season’s AFC North title.

The quarterback's legendary career will come to a close after a remarkable 22 seasons in the NFL.