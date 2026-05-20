Americans Monitored in Europe After Ebola Exposure

A group of Americans are under medical observation in Europe after being exposed to the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, with over 600 suspected cases and 130 deaths reported in central Africa.

One American doctor contracted the virus after operating on a patient who was later believed to have died from Ebola. His wife, who also treated the same patient, and their three children have been flown to Germany for monitoring. Another American physician, potentially exposed through a second patient, is being monitored in Prague.

The WHO has emphasized the need for international coordination to contain the outbreak, which has spread to Uganda and poses a risk to neighboring countries. The virus, identified as the Bundibugyo strain, is highly contagious and often fatal, with no approved vaccine or treatment available.

STAT News reports that the U.S. government is working to transport affected individuals to safe quarantine locations, possibly at an American military base in Germany. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has restricted entry into the U.S. for individuals without U.S. passports who have recently been in the DRC, South Sudan, or Uganda.

The outbreak, primarily in the DRC's Ituri province, has spread to the capital, Kinshasa, and Uganda, raising concerns about its reach. The U.S. is assisting with surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, and other containment efforts, while the charity Doctors Without Borders is preparing to scale up its medical response in the region.