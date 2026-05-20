Caitlin Clark Named Grand Marshal For The Indianapolis 500

Caitlin Clark, a guard for the Indiana Fever, will serve as the grand marshal for the 2026 Indianapolis 500, as announced by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday (May 19). Known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the event will take place on Sunday (May 24) at 12:30 p.m. EDT in Indianapolis, with coverage beginning at 10 a.m. on Fox.

Clark, a two-time WNBA All-Star, will give the starting command for drivers to report to their cars. Her selection as grand marshal is partly due to her fame and her marketing partnership with Gainbridge, the race's presenting sponsor. "I’m looking forward to experiencing an iconic piece of what makes Indiana so special," Clark said in a statement.

This marks Clark's first official role at the Indy 500, although she was previously rumored to be a potential pace car driver. This year, that honor goes to Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti, following his team's national championship win. Cignetti will drive the Chevrolet Corvette pace car.

Clark's basketball schedule had previously prevented her from participating in race week activities. Now, with a break in her schedule, she can fully embrace the experience. Since being drafted by the Fever as the No. 1 pick in 2024, Clark has broken multiple WNBA records, including the single-season assists record, and earned the Rookie of the Year Award.

Joining Clark at the race will be former NFL player Rob Gronkowski, who will serve as the grand marshal of the snake pit, an EDM music party held in the infield. For more details on the event, visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website.