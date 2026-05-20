Cardi B Explains Why Fashion Plays A Big Role In her Life

Cardi B has an eye for fashion.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper recently spoke with E! News about her personal style, sharing why she takes pride in finding new ways to get creative through fashion and beauty.

"Fashion is a big thing in my life. It makes me feel good, it makes me feel sexy," she said. "If I'm not working on music or if I'm not doing music videos, I want to get creative throughout the day. Changing your clothes, like doing different hair, doing different makeup, doing different accessories — I love fashion, fashion is my thing."

Cardi explained that she likes "get dressed up" and "feel nice" and finds motivation through the outlet of fashion.

"When you look good, you want to work, you want to go outside, you want to do something," she said.

She also pushed back on the idea that being a mother has changed the way she chooses to express herself through fashion, joking that her kids "haven't changed me for s---" except that she won't wear "a see-through shirt" or similar styles while visiting her kids at school. Cardi shares daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 20 months, and son Wave, 4, with estranged husband Offset as well as a son with Stefon Diggs born in November 2025.

Bardi recently showed off her love for fashion at the 2026 Met Gala, shutting down the garden-inspired carpet with an eye-popping lace dress by Marc Jacobs that was inspired by German artist Hans Bellmar for the "Costume Art" theme.