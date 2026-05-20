Dave Grohl Reveals The 'Cringiest Lyric' He's Ever Written: Watch

They can't all be winners!

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl opened up about the "cringiest lyric" that he's ever written during a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus.

"Take your pick!" the rocker joked to his bandmates. "I swear there's so many that I hate. I was thinking about this song today in the shower. 'DOA.'"

Grohl then recited the lyric in question from the song. "It's a shame we have to die, my dear, no one's getting out of here alive." Watch it here.

"I just thought that's so stupid," Grohl candidly told his bandmates. "That's one of those that I wrote because you guys were like, 'Dave, just sing something!' It was your guys' fault!"



In 2005, the legendary group released "DOA" as the second single from their fifth album, In Your Honor.

Recently, Grohl also got candid about the sign from the universe he received to keep making music after the death of his former Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain.

"When Nirvana ended, I wasn't sure what to do," the musician admitted during an appearance on the Monday (May 4) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I didn't know if I wanted to continue playing music. As I was driving down this country road, I see a hitchhiker, and he had a Kurt Cobain T-shirt on. To me, I thought, this is the universe telling me, 'You have to continue. You have to move on. You have to go forward.'

Last month, the group released their twelfth studio album, Your Favorite Toy.