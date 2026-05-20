Elderly Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Attacking Worker Over Wrong Order

By iHeartRadio

May 20, 2026

Photo: Fort Wayne Police Department

A 75-year-old woman, Anita Grayson, died following a confrontation at a Tim Hortons in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The incident began when Grayson entered the coffee shop to address a mistake in her drive-thru order. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Grayson began berating a 17-year-old employee, prompting a 20-year-old shift lead to intervene and ask her to leave.

The situation escalated when Grayson reportedly shoved the shift lead and struck her in the face. Surveillance footage shows the altercation continuing on the floor, with Grayson pulling the shift lead's hair. Shortly after, Grayson was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a local hospital due to a heart attack, according to The Daily Mail.

Grayson's daughter, Tawnda Grayson, expressed disbelief over the incident, telling WPTA, "You should not enter a coffee shop for a coffee and a doughnut and come out unalived." She and other family members are calling for further investigation and have shared video footage online, which has led to public concern and calls for protests.

The Fort Wayne Police Department has released a statement acknowledging the public's concern and emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation based on all available evidence. The station also released surveillance camera video that captured the incident.

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