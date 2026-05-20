Former Congressman Barney Frank Dies At 86

Barney Frank, the influential former Congressman from Massachusetts, passed away at 86. Known for his pivotal role in financial regulation, Frank was a key architect of the Dodd-Frank Act, a landmark law that reformed Wall Street following the 2008 financial crisis. His sister, Doris Breay, confirmed his death, expressing her deep loss.

Frank, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 2013, was a champion of liberal causes. He was the first openly gay member of Congress and the first to marry a same-sex partner while in office. His work in Congress was marked by his sharp wit and dedication to financial reform. He chaired the House Financial Services Committee during the height of the financial crisis, from 2007 to 2011.

In his later years, Frank remained vocal about his views on the Democratic Party. He criticized the party's left wing for adopting agendas he deemed politically unacceptable. In an interview with Politico, he stated, "Until we separate ourselves from that agenda, we don’t win." Frank's forthcoming book, The Hard Path to Unity: Why We Must Reform the Left to Rescue Democracy, is set to be published later this year.

Frank spent his final days in hospice care at his home in Ogunquit, Maine, with his husband, Jim Ready. He was dealing with congestive heart failure but reported feeling comfortable.