Fox Reveals Analysts And Hosts For Its Coverage Of The FIFA World Cup 2026

Fox Sports announced its broadcast team for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The network, serving as the English-language home for the tournament, will feature a mix of American and British commentators and analysts. You can listen to Fox Sports' coverage of the World Cup in the iHeartRadio app.

The lead broadcast team consists of John Strong and Stu Holden, who have called over 250 matches together. They will be joined by Ian Darke and Landon Donovan, Jacqui Oatley and Warren Barton, JP Dellacamera and Lori Lindsey, and Derek Rae with Robert Green. This diverse lineup includes six British commentators among the nine announcer teams.

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Studio analysts include U.S. soccer legends Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd, Clint Dempsey, and Maurice Edu. They will provide expert insights alongside international stars like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Clarence Seedorf. Rob Stone and Rebecca Lowe will host the studio coverage.

Fox will broadcast all 104 matches live, with 69 games on Fox and 35 on FS1. You can also listen to the games across iHeartRadio’s digital app and more than 100 broadcast stations nationwide. The network aims to deliver comprehensive coverage, building on its previous World Cup experiences in 2018 and 2022. The tournament's expansion from 32 to 48 teams promises an exciting summer of soccer.