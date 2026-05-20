Gracie Abrams Shares Inspiration Behind New Album 'Daughter From Hell'

Gracie Abrams is sending a thank you to her support system with her upcoming album Daughter from Hell.

In a recent interview for TikTok Radio, the "That's So True" singer, 26, discussed her inspiration behind her new album, out this summer, and how if reflects the "in-between" state of being in your 20s.

"This album as a whole is about this in-between decade, sort of our 20s, where one foot is in your post-adolescence and the other is in your future," she said. "I think that being 26, for whatever reason at this point I felt like I've been reflecting in more meaningful ways than I have in the past. I credit my relationships with my family for everything, especially when it comes to feeling super alone or like you're floating away from your body or something, like all of that kind of scary existential stuff."

Abrams explained that she feels "rooted" in the conversations she often has with her mom and that relationship led to what she described as "thank you note-adjacent" on the album.

"I think when I was in the studio that day, I had no intention on making a song that kind of referenced our relationship, but I feel like we've earned the relationship that we have," she said.