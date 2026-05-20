Gracie Abrams Shares Inspiration Behind New Album 'Daughter From Hell'
By Sarah Tate
May 20, 2026
Gracie Abrams is sending a thank you to her support system with her upcoming album Daughter from Hell.
In a recent interview for TikTok Radio, the "That's So True" singer, 26, discussed her inspiration behind her new album, out this summer, and how if reflects the "in-between" state of being in your 20s.
"This album as a whole is about this in-between decade, sort of our 20s, where one foot is in your post-adolescence and the other is in your future," she said. "I think that being 26, for whatever reason at this point I felt like I've been reflecting in more meaningful ways than I have in the past. I credit my relationships with my family for everything, especially when it comes to feeling super alone or like you're floating away from your body or something, like all of that kind of scary existential stuff."
Abrams explained that she feels "rooted" in the conversations she often has with her mom and that relationship led to what she described as "thank you note-adjacent" on the album.
"I think when I was in the studio that day, I had no intention on making a song that kind of referenced our relationship, but I feel like we've earned the relationship that we have," she said.
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July 17th couldn’t come soon enough 😩🙊 @GracieAbramsHQ♬ original sound - TikTok Radio
Fans got their first taste of Daughter from Hell with her latest single "Hit the Wall," which she was a "relief to write" during an interview with the Elvis Duran & The Morning Show after its release last week.
"The song isn't as much about a relationship as it is sort of about a certain degree of fatigue and white knuckling in general, which I think we're all sort of doing to get through these times," she said. "I think this song was a relief to write because it was, for me, about naming a lot of feelings that I had not wanted to look at very closely. So in that sense, there's some relationship business going down in there for sure but more big picture, I would say just about kind of getting to the end of your rope a bit."
Daughter from Hell drops July 17.