Joey Chestnut Sentenced After Drunkenly Slapping A Man At An Indiana Bar

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut was sentenced to 180 days of probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery. The charge stemmed from an incident at Joe's Grill in Hamilton County, Indiana, on March 21, where Chestnut drunkenly slapped a man in the face. Court records show that the 43-year-old was approached by a fan for a handshake just before 2 a.m. After the handshake, Chestnut reportedly changed his demeanor and slapped the man across the face.

Chestnut admitted to being "pretty drunk" and not remembering the altercation. However, after police showed him surveillance footage of the incident, he acknowledged that he must have taken offense to something said. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Class B misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to probation, which will end in October.

Despite his legal troubles, Chestnut remains committed to his competitive eating career. He is set to make a public appearance in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Memorial Day weekend to launch a nationwide "Popcorn Challenge" qualifier series. Chestnut's management team stated that he regrets the incident and is committed to avoiding similar situations in the future.

Chestnut's probation will not prevent him from participating in the upcoming Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4 in Coney Island, Brooklyn. He has won the contest 17 times since 2007, with his only loss occurring in 2015. Chestnut was banned from the 2024 contest due to a sponsorship conflict but returned triumphantly in 2025.