Nick Jonas Details His Relatable Morning Routine: 'It's Pretty Simple'

Nick Jonas has his morning routine down to an art.

The Sunday Best singer broke down his extremely relatable morning routine on the first episode of the Jonas Brothers' new Hey Jonas! podcast, which he cohosts with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and it will look very familiar to anyone who also struggles with getting a head start to their day.

"Yeah it's pretty simple — wake up, procrastinate about something. That gets me through about the first hour," he said. "I drink some coffee, some caffeine in my bloodstream, which then makes the procrastination, like, all the worse."

He continued, "Make a few phone calls and try to figure out why I'm freaking out about something. No, I'm kidding, it's not that intense but it is at times."

Both Kevin and Joe also shared their own early-morning rituals. Like his younger brother, caffeine is an integral part of Kevin's own morning routine, quietly slipping out of bed while his wife Danielle still sleeps, while Joe starts his day off with a bit of meditation.

Hey Jonas!, a brand new podcast partnership between the iHeartPodcast, the JoBros and their production banner Powered by Jonas, launched May 19, giving fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions.

Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.