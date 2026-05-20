Nick Jonas Details His Relatable Morning Routine: 'It's Pretty Simple'

By Sarah Tate

May 20, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Jonas has his morning routine down to an art.

The Sunday Best singer broke down his extremely relatable morning routine on the first episode of the Jonas Brothers' new Hey Jonas! podcast, which he cohosts with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, and it will look very familiar to anyone who also struggles with getting a head start to their day.

"Yeah it's pretty simple — wake up, procrastinate about something. That gets me through about the first hour," he said. "I drink some coffee, some caffeine in my bloodstream, which then makes the procrastination, like, all the worse."

He continued, "Make a few phone calls and try to figure out why I'm freaking out about something. No, I'm kidding, it's not that intense but it is at times."

Both Kevin and Joe also shared their own early-morning rituals. Like his younger brother, caffeine is an integral part of Kevin's own morning routine, quietly slipping out of bed while his wife Danielle still sleeps, while Joe starts his day off with a bit of meditation.

Hey Jonas!, a brand new podcast partnership between the iHeartPodcast, the JoBros and their production banner Powered by Jonas, launched May 19, giving fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions.

Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.

Nick JonasJonas Brothers
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices