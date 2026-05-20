Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Single 'The Cure': 'One Of My Favorites'

Olivia Rodrigo can't wait for fans to hear her new single.

On Tuesday (May 19), the singer-songwriter, 23, announced her single "The Cure" drops this Friday (May 22), teasing fans on Instagram with the declaration that the track is not just her favorite from her forthcoming album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love but one of her favorite songs she's made in her entire career.

"'the cure' comes out this friday. it's my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I've ever made," she wrote in the caption alongside of a photo of herself with a red cat's cradle string spelling out the song title. "couldn't be more excited for you guys to hear it."

"The Cure" follows Rodrigo's latest song "Drop Dead," the lead single from her upcoming third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, releasing this summer. In a recent interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she explained how the project was inspired by her first "real romantic love."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum is also taking her album on the road with The Unraveled Tour, announced last week and kicking off in September.

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love drops June 12.