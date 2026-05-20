Popular Kitchen Gadget Recalled Due To Risk Of Burns And Fires

More than 113,000 electric kettles sold at Costco and HomeGoods have been recalled due to a burn hazard. The recall involves ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle and Enfinigy Kettle Pro models. Reports indicate that the handles can detach, causing hot water to spill. This defect has led to at least one second-degree burn, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects approximately 113,440 kettles in the United States, with additional units sold in Canada and Mexico. Fox Business reported that the kettles were sold from December 2019 through February 2026 at Costco, HomeGoods, and online at zwilling.com. They retailed for $120 to $200 and came in various colors, including black, silver, rose gold, and white.=

The affected kettles can be identified by model numbers 53101-200 and 53101-201 for the standard 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle, and 53101-500 through 53101-504 for the 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro. The model numbers and "ZWILLING" branding are located on the bottom of the kettle and its power base.

The company has received 163 reports of handles loosening or separating, with five incidents leading to injuries. Customers are advised to stop using the kettles immediately and contact ZWILLING for a full refund. Instructions for returning the product include unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord, and uploading a photo on the company's website.

Costco members can return the product to their local warehouse for a refund.

For more information, consumers can contact ZWILLING by phone at 866-963-4583 or via email at enfinigy-kettle-recall@zwilling.com.