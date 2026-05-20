Saweetie Accused of Fraud By Promoter In $3 Million Lawsuit

Not so sweet.

Saweetie has been hit with a $3 million lawsuit by a concert promoter over a string of scrapped Japan concert dates.

Moon Dream Production filed the suit against the "Icy Grl" rapper and Icy Grl Touring on Monday (May 18) for alleged breach of contract and fraud, per TMZ. According to documents obtained the outlet, Saweetie failed to perform four shows in Japan last July, despite agreeing to perform for $200,000. She also got paid a $100,000 deposit.

The suit alleges that the musician and her team "utilized all the visa services facilitated by" the promoter, which enabled her to "enter Japan, then perform at different venues for other vendors on the same dates she was contractually bound to perform" for them.

Moon Dream Production claims that the "Best Friend" songstress and her team have failed to return the deposit, and that the canceled performances caused them to lose an expected $400,000 in profits. They are also seeking $3 million in punitive damages.

As of this writing, neither Saweetie nor her team have publicly issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.