Sinkhole Causes Delays at LaGuardia Airport

New York's LaGuardia Airport is facing delays after a sinkhole was discovered near a runway during a routine inspection on Wednesday (May 20). Emergency and construction crews are currently on the scene, and the affected runway is temporarily shut down. The sinkhole is located near the same runway where an Air Canada jet crashed into emergency vehicles in March.

The March incident involved an Air Canada plane colliding with a fire truck while landing, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and co-pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, which highlighted issues such as the absence of a transponder on the fire truck and busy air traffic conditions. According to a CNN report, the collision occurred at 104 miles per hour, and more than 43 people were hospitalized.

The recent sinkhole discovery adds to the ongoing challenges at LaGuardia, as the airport continues to manage the aftermath of the crash and ensure safety. The Associated Press reported that the fire truck involved in the crash lacked a transponder, which hindered the airport's surface monitoring system from predicting the collision.

As crews work to address the sinkhole, travelers are advised to check with airlines for updated flight information. The airport is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other agencies to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.