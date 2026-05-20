Trump Addresses Coast Guard Grads in Connecticut

President Donald Trump delivered the keynote address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony on Wednesday (May 20) in New London, Connecticut. This marked his first visit to the state since his reelection. The event, held at Cadet Memorial Field, was not open to the public.

During his speech, President Trump congratulated the 145th graduating class, emphasizing their role as America's first responders. He expressed pride in their dedication and hard work, noting their importance in defending the nation. Trump last addressed the Coast Guard Academy's commencement in 2017, where he similarly praised the graduates for their commitment to the Coast Guard's mission.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin accompanied Trump and also spoke at the event. The ceremony was streamed online, allowing those unable to attend to watch the proceedings.

The event was expected to draw protests, with groups advocating for democracy and civil rights planning to gather nearby. Despite this, the focus remained on the graduating cadets and their future roles in safeguarding the nation.

For more details, visit the U.S. Coast Guard's official website and KATU News.