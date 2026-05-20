Trump Coins Won't Be Ready For America 250

The U.S. Mint has announced that gold coins featuring President Donald Trump will not be ready for the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026. According to a legal filing reviewed by Newsweek, the project is still in its early stages. The final design has not been approved, and production is expected to take several more months.

The delay follows a lawsuit by Portland resident James Rickher, who argued that depicting a living president on currency violates U.S. law. However, a recent legal filing rejected this claim, citing past instances of living individuals on coins, such as President Calvin Coolidge in 1926. The U.S. Mint has stated that the design stage is ongoing, and production will begin once the design is finalized.

The coins, each containing approximately $90,000 worth of gold, are part of a limited edition with only 47 planned. They will feature President Trump in a suit and tie, with "LIBERTY" and the dates "1776-2026" inscribed. The reverse side will depict a bald eagle in flight. The coins are expected to be collector's items, sold at a premium above their face value.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, whose members were appointed by President Trump, approved the coin's design. The Treasury Department has the authority to issue coins featuring living persons, as confirmed by PBS NewsHour. Despite the legal challenges, the coins are anticipated to be ready by late 2026 or early 2027.