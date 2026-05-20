Trump To Attend G7 Summit Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, from June 15 to 17. This gathering will mark Trump's first face-to-face meeting with many G7 leaders since the onset of the war in Iran. The summit includes leaders from the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the European Union.

The White House confirmed Trump's attendance on Wednesday (May 20), as reported by The Hill. The summit is expected to address significant issues such as the economic impact of the Iran conflict, energy security, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Relations between Trump and several European allies remain strained due to his trade tariffs and unilateral ceasefire extensions with Iran. In March, Trump criticized France and the U.K. on Truth Social, calling France "very unhelpful" and advising the U.K. to "get your own jet fuel." French President Emmanuel Macron is anticipated to advocate for a unified European stance on the Strait of Hormuz navigation.

The G7 serves as a primary platform for discussing global economic, financial, and geopolitical challenges. This year's summit will focus on these pressing issues, with Macron aiming to foster cooperation among the member nations. The event will also address macroeconomic imbalances and development aid reforms, as outlined in a detailed analysis by the G7 Research Group.

As the summit approaches, the world watches to see how these leaders will navigate the complex global landscape and address the challenges at hand.