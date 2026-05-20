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Tuberville Wins Alabama GOP Governor Primary

By iHeartRadio

May 20, 2026

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Senator Tommy Tuberville is projected to win the Republican primary for Alabama governor, securing his place on the ballot for the upcoming general election on November 3, 2026. Tuberville will face off against Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate, whom he previously defeated by 20 points in the 2020 Senate race. Tuberville's victory in the primary comes as he seeks to replace Republican Governor Kay Ivey, who is unable to run again due to term limits.

According to Ballotpedia, Tuberville defeated fellow Republicans Will Santivasci and Ken McFeeters in the primary held on Tuesday (May 19). The general election will see Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach and a prominent figure in the Republican Party's MAGA movement, vying for the governorship in a state that has consistently leaned Republican.

Jones, known for his legal work and previous tenure as a U.S. senator, is recognized for prosecuting high-profile cases, including the 1963 Birmingham church bombing and the capture of domestic terrorist Eric Rudolph. His candidacy represents a significant challenge in a state where Republicans have maintained a stronghold.

The race is expected to draw national attention, with Alabama being one of 36 states holding gubernatorial elections this year. The election will determine the state's executive leadership as Alabama continues to navigate political and economic challenges. For more details on the election, visit WVTM 13.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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