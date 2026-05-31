Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Marry In Secret London Ceremony: See The Photos

Surprise!

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner tied the knot on Saturday (May 30) in a private ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple, who began dating in 2024, exchanged vows in front of a small group of family and friends.

Dua wore a white skirt suit with a wide-brimmed hat and carried a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels. Callum, a frontrunner to be the next James Bond, looked dapper in a navy suit. The ceremony lasted about 30-40 minutes, after which the newlyweds were showered with confetti by their loved ones.

See the photos here obtained by The Sun & Daily Mail UK.

The couple plans a larger celebration in Sicily, Italy, next week. According to the Daily Mail, the festivities will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, with a guest list featuring music stars like Sir Elton John and Charli XCX.

Dua and Callum have been involved in planning the event, which is expected to be a lavish affair spanning three days. The Sun reports that the couple has rented multiple venues for the celebration, though exact details remain under wraps for security reasons.

The couple's engagement was confirmed last year, and Dua expressed her excitement about their future together in an interview with British Vogue. She said, "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling."