NTSB Probes Deadly Bus Crash On I-95 In Virginia

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a bus crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, that resulted in five fatalities and left dozens injured. The accident occurred early Friday morning (May 29), when the bus, traveling southbound from New York, failed to slow down and collided with multiple vehicles in a work zone.

Among the deceased were four members of the Doncev family from Massachusetts, who were en route to a wedding in South Carolina. The family included Dmitri Doncev, 45, a nurse, his wife Ecaterina Doncev, 44, a hairstylist, and their children, Emily, 13, and Mark, 7. A 25-year-old woman from Worcester, Massachusetts, also lost her life in the crash. According to Virginia State Police, over 40 people were hospitalized, including three with critical injuries.

The bus driver, Jing Dong, 48, from Staten Island, New York, has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Federal officials are scrutinizing Dong's qualifications, as he reportedly does not speak English, which is a requirement for commercial drivers under federal law. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized the importance of English proficiency for drivers to ensure safety on the roads.

The bus, operated by E&P Travel Inc., was moving at a high speed, according to NTSB board member Tom Chapman. The investigation will examine the driver's language skills, the bus company's practices, and other factors contributing to the crash. The NTSB's findings are expected to take several months.