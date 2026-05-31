Virginia Manhunt Underway for Michael Puckett After Deputy's Death

A manhunt is underway in Virginia for Michael Timothy Puckett, who is considered "extremely dangerous" after allegedly killing a Carroll County deputy during a welfare check on Friday night (May 29). The incident occurred on Fancy Gap Highway, where Puckett reportedly opened fire on the deputies, killing Deputy Logan Utt and injuring another deputy, who survived thanks to his ballistic vest.

Authorities, including the FBI, ATF, and U.S. Marshals Service, have joined the search for Puckett, who fled the scene and remains at large. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, while the FBI has added an additional $50,000 reward.

Puckett has a lengthy criminal history, including charges related to weapons and explosives. He was awaiting trial on three felony cases in Patrick County at the time of the shooting. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information on Puckett's whereabouts to call 911 immediately and not to approach him.

Deputy Utt, a military veteran, joined the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 2023. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. Residents in Carroll County, Virginia, and Surry County, North Carolina, are advised to remain vigilant as the search continues.