Body Of Missing Nuclear Lab Worker Discovered 11 Months After She Vanished

The search for missing Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Melissa Casias ended after her remains were discovered in the Carson National Forest, nearly a year after her disappearance. On Wednesday (May 28), a hiker found human remains and a handgun in the McGaffey Ridge area, about six miles from where Casias was last seen.

Casias, 54, was reported missing on Thursday (June 26, 2025) when she failed to arrive at work or return home after visiting her daughter’s workplace in Taos, New Mexico. Family members found her purse, keys, wallet, and phones left behind at their home, which raised immediate concern, as reported by KOB.

The New Mexico State Police, with help from the Office of the Medical Investigator, confirmed the identity of the remains. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, and the case remains under active investigation. The remains were located in an area that had previously been searched, according to a family statement released after the discovery.

Interest in Casias’s disappearance grew earlier this year, as her case appeared to be one of several involving U.S. scientists and government employees who vanished or died in mysterious circumstances. Some observers have linked these cases to government work on national security or unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), though authorities have not confirmed any connections. In April, President Donald Trump acknowledged the public’s interest in the trend and said officials were reviewing these cases.

The Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct further examination of Casias’s remains. The New Mexico State Police have extended condolences to her family and are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward. The investigation into the circumstances of her death continues.