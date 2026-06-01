Claude Lemieux's Brain Donated for CTE Research

Former NHL star Claude Lemieux's brain will be donated to the Boston University CTE Center to study the long-term effects of repetitive brain injuries, his family announced on Saturday (May 30). Lemieux, known for his hard-hitting style during his 21-season NHL career, died by suicide at age 60 on Thursday (May 28), shortly after serving as the Montreal Canadiens' torchbearer before a playoff game.

Lemieux played nearly 1,500 games with six teams from 1983 to 2009, winning four Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche. His family has permitted the CTE Center to publicly share any findings using Lemieux's name, emphasizing that no conclusions should be drawn regarding any diagnosis. According to a statement released by his daughter, Claudia Lemieux Bishop, the family hopes Lemieux's contribution will foster greater understanding and protection for athletes in the future.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated head trauma and can only be diagnosed posthumously. Symptoms include memory loss, aggression, mood swings, and depression. The donation of Lemieux's brain aims to advance research and awareness of the condition, which has affected many former athletes.

Anyone who needs support can reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 in the United States. For international helplines, visit Befrienders Worldwide.