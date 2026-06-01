DMX Commemorated With Hometown Street Dedication In New York

Five years after his death, DMX is being honored with a street named after him in his hometown of Yonkers.

The late New York-born rapper, born Earl Simmons, grew up at the Calcagno Homes, a public housing complex near the corner of School Street and Brooke Street. Per the Yonkers Times, the intersection will be renamed "Earl DMX Simmons Way," which the Yonker City Council voted to approve on May 27.



Last month, another influential MC was also honored with his own street named after him: 2Pac.

A portion of the Baltimore's Greenmount Avenue was named "Tupac Shakur Way," where the artist's childhood home was located, per CBS News.

This is not the first honor the "Party Up" MC has received this year. Back in January, DMX was ordained posthumously by the Gospel Cultural Center at the Foster Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Tarrytown, New York. The late musician was known for openly praying during concerts and integrating spiritual themes into his music.

DMX died in April 2021 at the age of 50 of a heart attack, after battling health issues.