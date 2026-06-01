DOJ Halts Trump's "Anti-Weaponization Fund"

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Monday (June 1) that it will comply with a court ruling to temporarily pause the "Anti-Weaponization Fund," a fund established by the Trump administration. This decision follows reports indicating that the White House would retreat from the fund, which was created as part of a settlement between the Trump family and the IRS over long-standing disputes.

The fund, valued at $1.776 billion, was designed to provide a systematic process for addressing claims of individuals who alleged they suffered from government weaponization and lawfare. It also aimed to offer compensation to those pardoned for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, who claimed government overreach. According to a report by NBC News, the fund was set to process claims until December 15, 2028.

The establishment of the fund came after President Donald Trump agreed to drop a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns. The DOJ stated that the fund would be overseen by a five-member commission, with members appointed by the attorney general and one member selected in consultation with congressional leadership.

Critics, including House Democrats, labeled the fund a "slush fund" intended to reward Trump's allies, including those involved in the January 6 incident. Representative Jamie Raskin described the fund as "one of the most brazen examples of corruption" by the administration. PBS NewsHour reported that Democratic lawmakers have pledged to challenge the fund's legality.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the DOJ aims to rectify past wrongs and prevent future misuse of government power. However, critics argue that the fund could unjustly enrich individuals close to Trump, as noted by Politico.

The DOJ's decision to pause the fund comes amid ongoing debates over its legitimacy and potential misuse of taxpayer dollars. The future of the fund remains uncertain as legal challenges continue to unfold.