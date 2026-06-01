Elton John Impact Awards Honor LGBTQ+ Icons In Podcast Special: Listen Now!

The Elton John Impact Awards are here!

iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble (P&G) have launched the Elton John Impact Awards to honor LGBTQ+ icons and trailblazers.

The awards, hosted by Billy Porter and Elvis Duran, celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. The awards ceremony will be available as a podcast series on the iHeartRadio app and as an audio special airing across iHeartRadio PRIDE stations on Monday (June 1).

This year's honorees include actor Jonathan Bailey, actress Laverne Cox, musician Melissa Etheridge, tennis legend Billie Jean King, country artist Orville Peck, and singer Chappell Roan. Each honoree is recognized for their outstanding impact and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community.

The event also features a special performance by Dove Cameron, who will perform Elton John's hit "Your Song" as a tribute. In a statement, Elton John emphasized the importance of storytelling in connecting and challenging people, highlighting the honorees' roles in shaping LGBTQ+ culture.

The Elton John Impact Awards aim to raise visibility and provide financial support to LGBTQ+ organizations. Partnering with the Elton John AIDS Foundation and Brandi Carlile's Looking Out Foundation, the event will grant funds to organizations like CenterLink, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition, OutRight International, SAGE, and the Trevor Project. These organizations address various needs, from elder care to mental health support for young people.

The awards were first introduced in 2022 at the "Can't Cancel Pride" virtual benefit concert. Since then, they have evolved into a podcast series, continuing to honor trailblazers and support LGBTQ+ nonprofits.

For more information, visit the Elton John Impact Awards website.