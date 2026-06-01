'Euphoria' Creator Sam Levinson Defends Series Finale: 'Honest Ending'

Warning: This article will contain spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Euphoria.

Euphoria has come to an end, leaving many fans devastated in the wake of one character's tragic fate.

As viewers tuned into watch the finale of the HBO drama's third and final season when it aired on Sunday (May 31), many were shocked to see Rue Bennett, portrayed by Zendaya, die halfway through the episode after accidentally overdosing on laced pills given to her by Alamo Brown, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

In a post-episode interview with show creator Sam Levinson, he defended the controversial decision to kill of Rue, explaining that it reflects a sad reality of people struggling with addiction, per People.

"It just felt like the honest ending," he said. "The honest ending is that people like Rue don't make it."

Levinson, who confirmed on The New York Times' Popcast podcast that the series has officially come to an end with season three, related the heartbreaking death to his own struggles with addiction and others who aren't here for their "second chance," such as Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who died of an accidental overdose at 25 in 2023.

"People relapse. They f--- up. They're not ready to get clean. And they weren't dying like they are now, with the influx of fentanyl into this country," he said. "I can say with absolute certainty that if I was going through what I went through when I was younger now, I wouldn't be here either. There's no reason to sugarcoat it. I wanted to tell this story for Angus and for people who weren't granted a second chance."

Zendaya, who has starred on the series since it first premiered in 2019, also reflected on her journey on the show in an emotional goodbye on set in the behind-the-scenes debrief.

"I just want to say, thank you," she said. "I'm incredibly grateful for every single one of you, many of you have been here since the beginning and watched me grow up. It's been such a pleasure and an honor. Thank you so much."