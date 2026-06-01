Former Colorado Clerk Tina Peters Released After Sentence Commutation

The former Mesa County Clerk, Tina Peters, who was convicted for her involvement in a 2020 election scheme, was released from the La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado, on Monday (June 1). Peters, who was sentenced in 2024 to nine years in prison for providing unauthorized access to election software, served less than a quarter of her sentence. Her release followed a commutation by Democratic Governor Jared Polis in mid-May.

Peters was convicted for allowing an associate of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to access and copy the county’s Dominion Voting Systems server during an update. The incident led to false claims that voting machines were manipulated to favor President Donald Trump. Despite being convicted under state law, President Trump, who referred to Peters as a "political prisoner," pressured Governor Polis to commute her sentence, which he did, citing the sentence as "unusual and lengthy" for a first-time, non-violent offender.

The decision to commute Peters' sentence has sparked significant controversy. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold warned that Peters' release could embolden election deniers. Meanwhile, critics argue that the commutation undermines the rule of law. The American Prospect reported that Polis's decision was seen by some as an attempt to appease Trump amid federal funding cuts to Colorado.

In response to her release, Peters expressed remorse for her actions and pledged to follow the law in the future. Her case remains a focal point in discussions about election integrity and political influence in the United States.