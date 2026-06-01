Frankie Valli Scraps Remaining Farewell Tour Shows Amid Health Concerns

By Will Mendelson

June 1, 2026

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Frankie Valli will not be performing live for the rest of 2026.

The music icon took to Instagram on Friday (May 29) to share the news that he and his vocal group, The Four Seasons, would be discontinuing their "Last Encores" farewell tour, citing health reasons.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health," the "Grease" singer wrote. "I'm looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon. Thank you for all your good wishes."

The "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" musician did not specify any particular health concerns.

"He realized he needed to take a break and get his health in order, and that is the true issue; he wants to get better without prolonging, through the rescheduling process, the pain of people who've bought these tickets," a rep for Valli told Variety shortly after he posted Instagram post.

The legendary music group kicked off their tour in 2023 and had been touring throughout the United States, slated to wrap this October, per their website.

Frankie Valli
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