IFAB Introduces Several New Rules Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will roll out a series of landmark rule changes intended to make soccer faster, fairer, and more consistent. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved these modifications during its annual meeting in Hensol, Wales, and they will take effect starting with the tournament, which begins Wednesday (June 11), and continue into the 2026-27 season.

According to FIFA and IFAB, one major change involves how referees handle time-wasting. Officials will now use a visual five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks. If the ball isn’t put back into play in time, the opposing team will get possession—either as a throw-in or a corner kick.

Substitution and injury procedures are also tighter. Players being substituted must exit within 10 seconds at the nearest boundary or risk delaying their replacement’s entry. Injured outfield players who receive on-field treatment must remain off the pitch for at least one minute after play resumes, except in certain cases like head injuries or when the player is about to take a penalty.

A new red card rule will target discriminatory behavior: players who cover their mouth with their hand, arm, or shirt during confrontations will be sent off. This follows recent high-profile incidents of alleged slurs made while mouths were covered. Friendly exchanges, such as chatting with club teammates, are exempt. Players—or team officials—who leave the field to protest a referee’s decision will also receive a red card. If a team causes a match to be abandoned, they will automatically forfeit.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will have expanded powers. VAR can now review cases where a red card is issued from a mistaken yellow card, cases of mistaken identity, and wrongly awarded corner kicks. VAR may also intervene if an offense occurs before the ball is put in play during set pieces. As explained by Pierluigi Collina, FIFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, "We started (using) VAR in FIFA competitions in 2017...so, we (think it is) the time to reconsider the protocol which was written when there was very limited experience."

Other notable updates include a three-minute hydration break in each half, with the timing at the referee’s discretion, and permission for referees to use body cameras during matches. The updated Laws of the Game also allow some non-dangerous items to be worn if properly covered.

These changes will be in place when the World Cup kicks off Wednesday (June 11). Organizers hope the new rules will boost fairness, speed up play, and enhance the experience for both players and fans.