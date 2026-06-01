Immigration Funding Bill Stalls Amid GOP Disputes

An immigration enforcement funding bill remains stalled as of today, despite the self-imposed deadline for Republicans to pass the legislation. The delay stems from ongoing debates over President Donald Trump's spending priorities, including a proposed $1 billion for White House security and a $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" fund. These issues have created significant obstacles for the legislation.

Republican lawmakers, who have been on recess, are returning to Washington, D.C., but no vote is scheduled for today. According to Reuters, the bill's passage is hindered by disagreements within the GOP and with the White House. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota emphasized the need for the Trump administration to provide suggestions to resolve the impasse.

The "anti-weaponization" fund, designed to compensate Trump allies, has been a particular point of contention. Some Republicans worry it could allow compensation for those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. SFGate reported that Senate Republicans are seeking to add parameters to the fund, but President Trump has shown little interest in making changes.

As the midterm elections approach, the impasse could impact the GOP's ability to maintain its majority. WFLA noted that Republicans are also grappling with other legislative priorities, including the extension of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, plan to offer amendments to eliminate the settlement fund. Schumer stated in a letter that Democrats will force Republicans to vote on the issue. The bill's future remains uncertain as lawmakers work to find a resolution.