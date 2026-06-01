Increase In Cases Of Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Sparks Concerns

Health officials in Florida have confirmed at least five cases of the deadly flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio vulnificus so far this year, affecting residents and visitors in five separate counties as summer begins. According to the Florida Department of Health, cases have been reported in Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Lee, Palm Beach, and St. Johns counties—many of which are popular vacation spots.

The bacteria thrive in warm, brackish coastal waters and are usually contracted when swimmers with open wounds enter the water, or when people eat contaminated raw shellfish such as oysters. Vibrio vulnificus can cause necrotizing fasciitis, a severe infection that destroys skin and underlying tissue. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that about one in five infected people die, sometimes within just one or two days of developing symptoms, which can include fever, chills, blistering skin lesions, and dangerously low blood pressure as detailed by the University of Florida's Emerging Pathogens Institute.

One recent case involved a 74-year-old man from St. Johns County who required amputation of his leg after a brief swim with an open cut; he survived after extensive medical intervention but needed skin grafts for his arm, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Most Vibrio infections occur from May through October, when coastal waters are warmest. Experts say that the rise in early-season cases could be linked to overall warmer water temperatures, which create ideal conditions for the bacteria to multiply. Studies have shown that climate change is making coastal waters warmer for longer periods, causing Vibrio to expand further north and increasing the risk to beachgoers and seafood consumers along the Atlantic Coast according to North Carolina Health News.

Health officials urge people with open wounds, recent tattoos, or piercings to avoid swimming in brackish water, and recommend cooking shellfish thoroughly. Anyone who develops symptoms after ocean exposure or eating raw shellfish should seek medical help immediately, as prompt antibiotic treatment is critical and can be lifesaving.