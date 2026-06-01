Iran Ends Talks, Plans to Block Strait of Hormuz

Iran has reportedly decided to end negotiations with the United States and plans to completely block the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state media, this move comes in response to ceasefire violations by the U.S. The situation escalated over the weekend when U.S. Central Command targeted Iranian military sites, prompting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to retaliate by attacking a U.S. military base in the Gulf region.

Kuwait confirmed that its air defenses intercepted incoming missile and drone attacks. Despite the exchange of fire, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, urging everyone to "sit back and relax," and assured that "it will all work out well in the end."

The tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been ongoing despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 8. Al Jazeera reports that the U.S. military struck Iranian radar and drone sites in response to aggressive actions by Iran, including the shootdown of a U.S. drone. In retaliation, the IRGC targeted a U.S. airbase used for an attack on a telecommunications tower in southern Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy shipments, has become a focal point of the conflict. NPR reports that Iran has mostly blocked the strait since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on February 28, leading to a spike in global fuel prices. The U.S. has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports.

As tensions rise, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the U.S. military actions as "hostile" and a violation of the ceasefire. Meanwhile, Britannica notes that the ongoing conflict has disrupted global travel and trade, with significant impacts on the Middle East region.