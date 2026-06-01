Judge Allows Cameras in Charlie Kirk Murder Case

A Utah judge has once again ruled that cameras will be allowed in the courtroom for the high-profile murder case involving the accused killer of Charlie Kirk. On Monday (June 1), Judge Tony Graf denied a defense request to close an upcoming hearing to the media, emphasizing the public's right to access court proceedings. The judge also scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 12 to address accusations by Tyler Robinson's defense team, who claim prosecutors violated a pretrial publicity gag order.

Robinson, 23, is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. During the hearing, Robinson appeared virtually. The defense argued that media coverage could bias potential jurors, but Judge Graf maintained that electronic media coverage facilitates public access to the justice system.

Judge Graf has taken measures to protect Robinson's rights, including relocating cameras to the back of the courtroom to prevent close-ups. Despite these precautions, the case has attracted significant attention due to accusations that Robinson targeted Kirk over his political views.

Prosecutors claim to have substantial evidence, including DNA, surveillance video, and a note allegedly confessing to the crime. The defense has requested more details from federal agencies regarding DNA analysis. The preliminary hearing, initially set for mid-May, was rescheduled for July 6-10 to ensure a fair trial for Robinson and a timely resolution for Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.