M.I.A. Files Lawsuit Against Kid Cudi After Being Removed From Tour

M.I.A. has filed a lawsuit against Kid Cudi, after he removed her from his tour lineup following "offensive remarks."

According to court documents viewed by Pitchfork, the "Paper Planes" songstress is suing the "Day 'N' Nite" rapper for allegedly breaching the contract after kicking her off his North American "Rebel Ragers" tour.

In the civil lawsuit filed on Friday (May 29), the "Bad Girls" musician accused Cudi of knowing about her outspoken views prior to hiring her as an opening artist on his tour. She alleged that removing her from the tour was "intentional interference with contractual relations" that "caused Live Nation to breach the contract," which included a failure to pay her a $2,805,000 guarantee. The lawsuit demands that Live Nation pay the full guarantee as outlined in the contract, as well as $75,000 in damages and coverage of legal fees.

"M.I.A. was terminated to generate publicity for the Tour, which has struggled with ticket sales," the lawsuit reads, per the outlet. "She was contractually allowed to say whatever she wanted on stage. M.I.A. now holds Kid Cudi accountable for his bad faith destruction of her contractual rights, business opportunities, and reputation."

Last month, comments that the singer made went viral after her May 2 show in Dallas, in which she told the crowd "I can't do 'Illygal,'" referring to her own song, while adding "though some of you could be in the audience."

Following her performance, Cudi shared an update with fans via email, stating, "TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A. is no longer on this tour."